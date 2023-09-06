Top Canadians test out the challenging Olympic surfing venue this week in Tahiti

Canadian surfer Sanoa Olin is shown in action April 30, 2023, in the women’s shortboard event at the Pan American Surfing Games in Santa Catalina, Panama. Olin finished fourth to earn a berth at the Pan American Games in October in Santiago, Chile, which serves as an Olympic surfing qualifier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Michel Tweddle @nat.wild.photos **MANDATORY CREDIT**