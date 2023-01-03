'Hard to leave': Ukrainian hockey players determined to preserve sport during war

Oleksandra Slatvytska (left to right), executive director of Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine, head coach Vadym Shakmraichur, defenceman Andrii Grygoriev and goaltender Dmytro Kybritskiy answer questions during a media availability with members of the Ukrainian Men’s National Hockey Team, in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson