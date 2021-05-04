Toronto FC exits CONCACAF Champions League at the hands of Mexico's Cruz Azul

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Caio Alexandre (8) compete for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Unable to dig itself out of a deep first-leg hole, Toronto FC exited the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday at the hands of Cruz Azul. THE CANADIAN/AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack