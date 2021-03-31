TORONTO - Kenny Agostino and Nic Petan each had a goal and an assist as part of a four-goal third period, and the Toronto Marlies beat the Stockton Heat 5-2 on Wednesday in American Hockey League play.
Tyler Gaudet and Nick Robertson also scored in the final frame to help Toronto earn its third win in a row.
Kalle Kossila opened the scoring in the second period for the Marlies (10-8-1), who got 22 saves from Joseph Woll.
Luke Philp and Emilio Pettersen had goals for the Heat (9-9-1).
Garret Sparks stopped 26-of-30 shots in defeat.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2021.