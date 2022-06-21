Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named American League player of the week

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) reacts after being doused with water by Teoscar Hernandez (37) after hitting the game winning RBI single to defeat the Baltimore Orioles during tenth inning American League, MLB baseball action in Toronto on June 15, 2022. Guerrero Jr. was named AL player of the week on Tuesday after hitting .407 with three home runs and seven RBIs over seven games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette