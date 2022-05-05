Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

Peterborough Lakers pose for a photo after defeating the Coquitlam Adanacs 12-8 in game 6 and winning the series 4-2 to capture the 2007 Mann Cup Canadian National Lacrosse Championship in Coquitlam, Friday, September 14, 2007. Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. CP PHOTO/Richard Lam