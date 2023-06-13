Canada's Jeff Smith looks to add to North American title at World Cup of Darts

Canada's Jeff (The Silencer) Smith and Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell open against India on Thursday at the 450,000-pound ($754,370) My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts. Smith, right, celebrates his win over Campbell, left, in the finals of the bet365 North American Championship at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York in this Saturday, June 3, 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ed Mulholland/Professional Darts Corporation *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 JFJ

FRANKFURT - Canada's Jeff (The Silencer) Smith and Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell open against India on Thursday at the 450,000-pound ($754,370) My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts.

The 40-team tournament runs through Sunday at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle. Canada has made the quarterfinals of the World Cup three times in the past.

Smith arrives on a high after winning the bet365 North American Championship darts title earlier this month in New York. The 47-year-old from Hampton, N.B., also finished runner-up at the companion bet365 U.S. Darts Masters, losing to world No. 3 Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Campbell, a 33-year-old from Hamilton, is ranked 60th in the world compared to No. 69 for Smith.

Four-time winners England and the Netherlands, alongside 2020 winners Wales and two-time champion Scotland, get a first-round bye and will open play in the round of 16.

The remaining 36 teams have been split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round, with the group winners moving on.

Canada will also play Hungary in Group H play.

Defending champion Australia plays Guyana before facing Gibraltar on Friday in Group C play. Host Germany faces Hong Kong and Japan in Group B.

World champion Michael Smith and Rob Cross represent top-seeded England, with van Gerwen, a three-time World Cup winner, and Danny Noppert competing for the second-seeded Netherlands.

Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton represent third-seeded Wales for the sixth straight year. Gary Anderson and Peter Wright compete for No. 4 Scotland.

The winning team will collect 80,000 pounds ($134,145).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you