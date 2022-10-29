Golden McIntosh: Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh wins gold again at World Cup

Summer McIntosh of Canada swims on her way to winning the women’s 400m freestyle in World Junior Record time at the FINA Swimming World Cup meet in Toronto on Friday, October 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

 FNG

TORONTO - Canada's Summer McIntosh is back on top of the podium at the FINA Swimming World Cup.

She finished first in the women's 400-metre medley final on Saturday evening at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

McIntosh set a world junior record with a time of four minutes 21.49 seconds to lead a Canadian sweep.

"Throughout the entire race I felt really in control and strong so I'm really happy," she said.

Sydney Pickrem of Halifax was second in 4:28.45 and Bailey Andison of Smiths Falls, Ont., was third in 4:29.36.

McIntosh edged American star Katie Ledecky in the 400 free on Friday night. The 16-year-old from Toronto won in 3:52.80 seconds — the second-fastest time in history — to break her own Canadian short-course record.

Competition continues through Sunday evening. The World Cup circuit continues next weekend in Indianapolis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.