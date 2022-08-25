Roussin, Kim clubhouse leaders at CP Women's Open; Szeryk low Canadian at 4 under

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, from France, places her ball on the 6th green during the first day of action at the CP Women's Open, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

 ajw

OTTAWA - France's Pauline Roussin and South Korea's A Lim Kim are the clubhouse leaders in the first round of the CP Women's Open.

They both shot 5-under 66 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's morning wave.

Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., was tied for third a shot behind the leaders.

She was in a group with Americans Nelly Korda, Yealimi Noh, and Danielle Kang.

Amateur Lauren Zaretsky of Thornhill, Ont., had a hole-in-one to finish her round in a group tied for seventh.

World No. 5 Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was scheduled to tee off in the early afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

