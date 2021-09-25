Team Casey Scheidegger books Trials spot with 6-4 victory over Team Corryn Brown

Wild Card team skip Casey Scheidegger releases a rock as they play Ontario in championship pool action at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S. on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Team Casey Scheidegger defeated Team Corryn Brown 6-4 on Saturday afternoon to book her ticket to the Tim Hortons Curling Trials in late November at Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan