NHL expects 98% of players to be vaccinated before season

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, an NHL logo is displayed as Washington Capitals players skate prior to NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff hockey game against the New York Islanders in Toronto. The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more harshly if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of protocols for the upcoming season. Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities. Those who are fully vaccinated will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)