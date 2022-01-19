NHL fines Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin $5,000 for cross-check

Dallas Stars defenceman Jani Hakanpaa (2) skates with the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens left wing Jonathan Drouin (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/LM Otero

NEW YORK - The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin US$5,000 for cross-checking Stars forward Tyler Seguin during a game Tuesday night in Dallas.

The incident occurred at the 12-minute mark of the third period. Drouin was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

The amount of the fine is the highest allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.

Montreal won the game 5-3, ending a six-game losing streak.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

