NHL fines Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin $5,000 for cross-check

NEW YORK - The NHL has fined Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin US$5,000 for cross-checking Stars forward Tyler Seguin during a game Tuesday night in Dallas.
The incident occurred at the 12-minute mark of the third period. Drouin was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.
The amount of the fine is the highest allowable under the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
Montreal won the game 5-3, ending a six-game losing streak.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.