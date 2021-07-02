Toronto FC draws 'line in the sand,' changes training in bid to end losing streak

Orlando City midfielder Mauricio Pereyra (10) and Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence, right, compete for a head ball during second half MLS soccer action in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, June 19, 2021. Lawrence says Toronto FC has drawn a line in the sand after a nightmarish 1-6-2 start to the MLS season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phelan M. Ebenhack