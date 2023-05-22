Running back Butler good with whatever role Ticats have in mind for him

B.C. Lions' James Butler (24) leaps over Calgary Stampeders' Branden Dozier (3) as he runs for a first down during first half CFL Western semi-final football action in Vancouver on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Butler gives the Hamilton Tiger-Cats something they haven't had in a very long time.The five-foot-nine, 210-pound running back signed a two-year deal with Hamilton as a CFL free agent after rushing for 1,060 yards last season with the B.C. Lions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck