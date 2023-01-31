Mathurin, Nembhard, Miller plus Barnes named to roster for NBA's Rising Stars game

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Mathurin, fellow Canadians Andrew Nembhard and Leonard Miller plus Toronto Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes are among the 28 players named to the Jordan Rising Stars game for NBA all-star weekend.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Brandon Dill