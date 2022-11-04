Four-point end helps Canada's Einarson to 9-3 win over Japan's Fujisawa

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson shouts directions to her teammates in the bronze medal game against Team Sweden at CN Centre during the Women's World Curling in Prince George, B.C., on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Einarson broke open a close game with four points in the eighth end of a 9-3 victory over Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle