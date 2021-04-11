Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Buffalo 5 Philadelphia 3

Vegas 1 Arizona 0

Colorado 4 Anaheim 1

N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

Pittsburgh 5 New Jersey 2

Washington 8 Boston 1

Nashville 3 Dallas 2 (SO)

---

AHL

Hershey 2 WB/Scranton 0

Colorado 4 Texas 1

San Jose 5 Ontario 1

Binhamton at Lehigh Valley, postponed

---

NBA

Atlanta 105 Charlotte 101

Boston 105 Denver 87

Milwaukee 124 Orlando 87

New Orleans 116 Cleveland 109

Minnesota 121 Chicago 117

Indiana 132 Memphis 125

San Antonio 119 Dallas 117

New York 102 Toronto 96

L.A. Clippers 131 Detroit 124

Miami 107 Portland 98

---

MLB

American League

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Boston 14, Baltimore 9

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4 (10 innings)

Seattle 8, Minnesota 6

San Diego 2, Texas 0

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels at Toronto, postponed

National League

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 9, St. Louis 3

San Diego 2, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Washington 0

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 0

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 7 Atlanta 6

Miami at N.Y. Mets, suspended

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press.