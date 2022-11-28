Siakam has 18 points, 11 rebounds in return to lift Raptors to 100-88 win over Cavs

Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, right, scores on Cleveland Cavaliers’ Cedi Osman during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Back after a 10-game absence, Siakam scored Toronto's first points of the game en route to 18 points and 11 rebounds to help the Raptors to a 100-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young