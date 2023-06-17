Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
B.C. 22 Edmonton 0
---
AHL
Calder Cup Final
Hershey 1 Coachella Valley 0 (OT)
(Hershey lead best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Texas 4 Toronto 2
Minnesota 2 Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 4 Seattle 3 (11 innings)
Kansas City 10 L.A. Angels 9
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
National League
Miami 5 Washington 2
Atlanta 10 Colorado 2
Milwaukee 5 Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 5 N.Y. Mets 3
San Francisco 15 L.A. Dodgers 0
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 3 Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 3 Oakland 2 (12 innings)
Cincinnati 10 Houston 3
San Diego 2 Tampa Bay 0
Arizona 6 Cleveland 3
---
Major League Soccer
Columbus 1 New York City FC 1
Real Salt Lake 2 D.C. United 1
New England 3 Orlando City 1
Los Angeles FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Nashville 3 St. Louis City 1
Portland 0 San Jose 0
---