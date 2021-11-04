With playoffs out of reach, Elks in no rush to start new quarterback Arbuckle

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius (15) makes the throw against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during first half CFL action in Edmonton on October 29, 2021. The Nick Arbuckle era in Edmonton will begin soon -- just not this week. Elks coach Jaime Elizondo confirmed that the quarterback, acquired from the Toronto Argonauts before last week’s trade deadline, will be holding the clipboard this Friday when Edmonton hosts Saskatchewan. Taylor Cornelius will keep the starting job when the Elks (2-7) host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (7-4). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.