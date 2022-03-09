Local boy Luca Petrasso savours first-team experience with Toronto FC

Luca Petrasso won kudos in his debut with Toronto FC, collecting an assist in a 4-1 loss to the visiting New York Red Bulls in TFC’s Feb. 5 home opener. The 21-year-old’s ties with the MLS club run deep, having joined the Toronto academy at the age of 12 and serving as a ballboy during some of TFC’s past playoff runs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lucas Kschischang/Toronto FC