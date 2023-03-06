Veteran Canadian running back Harris wrapping his head around new role with Argos

Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris (33) hurdles over Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander (37) as defensive tackle Casey Sayles (90) looks on during the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Harris envisions a different role in what he anticipates will be the final season of his illustrious CFL career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn