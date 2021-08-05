Man City pays record fee to sign Grealish from Aston Villa

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 file photo, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish looks on during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Premier League champion Manchester City has broken the British transfer record to sign midfielder Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. City reportedly paid a transfer fee of 100 million pounds ($139 million) — the most ever by a Premier League club. The 25-year-old Grealish signed a six-year contract. (Richard Heathcote/Pool via AP, File)