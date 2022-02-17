Missing Olympics still disappointing for Team Canada fan Connor McDavid

New York Islanders' Zach Parise (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Cody Ceci (5) and Connor McDavid (97) battle for the puck during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, February 11, 2022. The superstar planned to be on the ice in China. Instead, he's catching the action from his couch after the NHL pulled its players from the Games in December due to COVID-19 concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson