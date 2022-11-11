NHL, NHLPA say World Cup of Hockey tournament will not return in 2014

Team Canada head coach Mike Babcock, Brad Marchand (63), Sidney Crosby (87), Patrice Bergeron (37) and Jonathan Toews (16) watch the game from the bench during third period World Cup of Hockey finals action in Toronto on Thursday, September 29, 2016. The NHL and NHL Players' Association said in a joint statement Friday "the current environment it is not feasible" to hold the World Cup, but did not elaborate further. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette