WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

Calgary Hitmen’s Billal Noori (9) is stopped by Vancouver Giants goalie Jesper Vikman, as Vancouver teammate Mazden Leslie tries to keep the front of the net clear during Western Hockey League action in Calgary, Alta., in a Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, handout photo. The Hitmen defeated the Giants 3-2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Vancouver Giants, Cassandra Vilgrain, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 GAC

EDMONTON - The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old.

The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games.

Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek.

Cole Miller and Carson Golder scored for the Oil Kings (1-12-1-0), who were outshot 34-25.

---

HITMEN 3 GIANTS 2

CALGARY, ALTA. — Third-period goals by Sean Tschigerl and Riley Fiddler-Schultz snapped a 1-1 tie and the Calgary Hitmen outlasted the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

London Hoilett scored the other goal for the Hitmen (6-4-1-1), who were outshot 34-26.

Ty Halaburda and Samuel Honzek scored for the improving Giants (4-7-1-2).

The Giants played the final 40 minutes with only four defencemen as Tom Cadieux was given a game misconduct and Carson Haynes left the matinee with an injury.

The Giants' eight-game road trip will continue with a stop in Medicine Hat on Tuesday and in Swift Current on Wednesday.

---

PATS 7 AMERICANS 3

REGINA, SASK. — Connor Bedard scored twice and added two assists as the Regina Pats beat the visiting Tri-City Americans 7-3.

Borya Valis, Easton Armstrong, Layton Feist, Tanner Howe and Tye Spencer also scored for the Pats (7-7-0-1), who were outshot 31-30.

Tyson Greenway, Jordan Gavin and Parker Bell scored for the Americans (6-6-0-0).

