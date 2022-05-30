Sarah Ramsey, top thoroughbred breeder and owner, dies at 83

FILE - Owners of Kentucky Derby entrant Oscar Nominated, Ken, right, and Sarah Ramsey, trade roses before the post position draw for the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 4, 2016. Sarah, a leading thoroughbred breeder and owner, has died. According to a Facebook post on the family farm's account, she died Sunday, May 30, 2022, at her home in Nicholasville, Ky. (AP Photo/Garry Jones, File)