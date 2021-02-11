David Phelps agrees to $1.75M deal with Blue Jays

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Phelps delivers a pitch during the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals in Washington. Phelps and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, because an announcement was not authorized before Toronto opens a space on the 40-man roster. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)