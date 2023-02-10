Source: Canadian running back Andrew Harris agrees to remain with Argos

Toronto Argonauts running back Andrew Harris (33) hurdles over Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back Brandon Alexander (37) as defensive tackle Casey Sayles (90) looks on during the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Harris has agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Argonauts, according to a CFL source. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn