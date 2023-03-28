Canadian tennis player Andreescu says she's waiting on test results after injury

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a volley against Ekaterina Alexandrova, of Russia, in the first set of a match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Andreescu provided an injury update of sorts on Tuesday, saying she's still waiting on official test results after injuring her lower left leg at the Miami Open.THE CANADIAN PRESS/APJim Rassol