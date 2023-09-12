Toronto Argonauts look to cement first in East with road win over Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) is sacked by Toronto Argonauts defensive lineman Robert Smith (40) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Toronto Argonauts can punch their ticket to the the East Division final Friday night. Toronto (10-1) can clinch first place in the East Division with a road win over the Montreal Alouettes (6-6).THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts can punch their ticket to the East Division final Friday night.

Toronto (10-1) can clinch first place in the East Division with a road win over the Montreal Alouettes (6-6).

That would give the Argos home-field advantage for the conference final Nov. 11.

Even if the Argos lose, they'd clinch a home playoff game Saturday if the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-3) defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-7) at Tim Hortons Field.

