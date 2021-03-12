Canadian beach volleyball team takes silver at Doha event

Canada's Sarah Pavan, left, returns a shot as and Melissa Humana-Paredes looks on during the beach volleyball final at the Commonwealth Games Thursday, April 12, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

DOHA, Qatar - Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes lost 2-0 (22-20, 21-18) to Americans April Ross and Alexandra Klineman in the final of the Katara Beach Volleyball Cup on Friday.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the top-ranked team in the world, captured their 11th career World Tour medal.

Ross and Klineman are ranked second.

Third-seeded Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa won bronze.

Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Humana-Paredes were competing in a World Tour event for the first time since September 2019.

They captured the world championship earlier that year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.