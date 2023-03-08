Canada falls 11-7 in World Baseball Classic tune-up against MLB's Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger (24) reaches to catch a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron (25) during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game in Scottsdale, Ariz., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Cody Bellinger had two RBIs, including a home run that kick-started Chicago's late run to pull ahead and away as the Cubs defeated Canada 11-7 on Wednesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ashley Landis