'We're not finished yet': Down 3-0, Habs focused on first step of daunting Cup climb

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of Game 3 NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Montreal, Friday, July 2, 2021. From losing streaks to a COVID-19 shutdown to injuries and long odds throughout an improbable playoff run, the Habs have mustered a response each and every time their backs were pressed firmly against the wall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz