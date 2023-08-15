Toronto FC opens doors to Giovinco, allowing former MLS MVP to use training facility

Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco (10) keeps the ball in bounds as he runs up field during MLS soccer action against the Atlanta United in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Toronto FC has opened its doors again to Giovinco. The 36-year-old Italian is not back with the MLS club. But the former MLS MVP, has once again indicated his interest in resuming his career with Toronto colours and the team has offered to let the club legend use its north Toronto training facility. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston