Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme isolating after irregularities in COVID-19 testing

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens say interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.
The Canadiens cancelled Ducharme's pre-game news conference on Friday.
The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.
The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game.
The club says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.
The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.
Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant coach after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.
Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before pulling off upsets of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
If the 48-year-old is unable to coach Friday, it will mark the second time in as many post-season appearances Montreal has had to do without its bench boss.
Claude Julien was rushed to hospital and had a stent installed in a coronary artery during last season's playoff bubble in Toronto. Associate coach Kirk Muller filled Julien's role for the remainder of the post-season.
Julien was back on the job when training camp resumed for the 2020-21 campaign, but was fired along with Muller in February with the Canadiens struggling to find traction.
This the second time in the post-season a Vegas opponent has had a coaching question mark related to COVID-19.
Colorado's Jared Bednar missed the Avalanche's morning skate ahead of Game 6 in the second round because of irregularities in his testing result.
Bednar was cleared later that day and coached his team in a 6-3 loss that ended the Avalanche's playoff hopes.
— With files from Alexis Belanger-Champagne and Joshua Clipperton.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2021.