Former team psychologist settles suit with Spurs, Josh Primo

FILE San Antonio Spurs' Josh Primo dribbles up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, on Oct. 19, 2022, in San Antonio. Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a psychologist who worked for the Spurs has settled her lawsuit against the team and former player Josh Primo over allegations he had exposed himself to her multiple times in private sessions, her attorney said Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Darren Abate, File)