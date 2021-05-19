Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah continues to shine at triple-A

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 14, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. Top Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Alek Manoah delivered his third strong start in as many outings on Wednesday night for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius