Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard (3) celebrates with forward Drew Timme, left, at the end of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Memphis, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Gonzaga won 82-78. Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and make the leap to the NBA. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)