Varsho's five RBIs power Blue Jays past Cubs 11-4; Toronto avoids three-game sweep

Daulton Varsho had a three-run homer and a two-run single to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Chicago Cubs 11-4 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Varsho (25) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run scoring teammates Cavan Biggio and Danny Jansen against the Chicago Cubs in second inning MLB interleague baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker