Toronto Maple Leafs sign goalie Samuel Richard to amateur tryout for Thursday's game

University of New Brunswick Reds goaltender Samuel Richard, left, makes a save on University of Alberta Golden Bears' Jakin Smallwood during the first period of U Sports University Cup men’s hockey championship gold medal action in Charlottetown, Sunday, March 19, 2023. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed Richard to an amateur tryout Thursday. Richard, who played for the University of New Brunswick this season, will serve as backup to starting goaltender Joseph Woll on Thursday against the New York Rangers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese