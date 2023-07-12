Former Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme hired by Golden Knights

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme talks to his team during overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago on January 13, 2022. The Vegas Golden Knights hired Dominique Ducharme and Joel Ward as assistant coaches on Wednesday. Ducharme joins the Golden Knights after serving as the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens from February 2021 to February 2022. In 2021, he led the Canadiens to their first appearance in the Stanley Cup final since 1993. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nam Y. Huh