Canada bests Slovenia 100-89 for first-ever semifinal berth at FIBA World Cup

Canada guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battles for the possession of the ball against Spain forward Rudy Fernandez (5) during the Basketball World Cup second round match between Spain and Canada at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. Canada is set to take on Slovenia today in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Achmad Ibrahim