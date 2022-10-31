Canada coach Bev Priestman calls up three youngsters for Brazil women's friendlies

Canada's women's national soccer team head coach Bev Priestman leaves the field after team practice ahead of two friendly matches against Nigeria, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Priestman announces her roster for a two-game series against ninth-ranked Brazil in the November international window. The seventh-ranked Canadian women, who are building towards next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, are currently riding a four-game win streak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck