Sports integrity commissioner says safe sport gaps exposed in first year of office

Canada's sport integrity commissioner Sarah-Eve Pelletier is seen in this handout image received May 18, 2022. Sarah-Eve Pelletier's first year as Canada's sport integrity commissioner showed her that her reach doesn't extend far enough. Federally funded sports bodies are among the 86 organizations now under the umbrella of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which was established in June, 2022 to administrate the Universal Code of Conduct to Prevent and Address Maltreatment in Sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Office of Canada’s Sport Integrity Commissioner **MANDATORY CREDIT**