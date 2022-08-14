CP NewsAlert: Romania's Simona Halep wins National Bank Open NewsAlert: Halep wins National Bank Open Aug 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TORONTO - Simona Halep has won the National Bank Open.The Romanian beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 for her third title in Canada.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Simona Halep Beatriz Haddad Maia Sport Romanian Brazil Canada Toronto Romania Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFatal police chase in Abbotsford linked to Summerland homicidesPenticton teen clobbers competition at jiu-jitsu championshipsWatchdog calls Summerland mayor’s business into questionNew fire complicates situation in South OkanaganFriendship centre boss resigns, alleges board tried to bury harassment complaintSecond evacuation centre opensBelle of the ballSewer dispute halts development in Heritage HillsShawn Byfield joins SoundstageWildfire now almost 70 square kilometres Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia Pablo Carreno Busta wins in Montreal, 1st Masters 1000 title Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 15 children Vital has 17 points as Hamilton edges Scarborough 90-88 to win CEBL championship Pablo Carreno Busta beats Hubert Hurkacz to win National Bank Open Canadian Naylor has two singles as Guardians earn 7-2 victory over Blue Jays