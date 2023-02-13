'I bet on us:' Raptors confident in figuring it out entering later stretch of season

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, left, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. It's been a season full of highs and lows for the 10th-place Toronto Raptors but confidence hasn't wavered with just 24 games left in the regular season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Dykes