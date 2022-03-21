Monday's Games

NHL

Boston 3, Montreal 2 (OT)

Minnesota 3, Vegas 0

Colorado 3, Edmonton 2 (OT)

Nashville 6, Anaheim 3

---

AHL

Cleveland 3, Utica 2 (SO)

---

MLB

Spring Training

Baltimore 10, Minnesota 8

Boston 5, Atlanta 0

Toronto 3, Detroit 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 6

Texas 25, Cleveland 12

Arizona 9, Seattle 1

Kansas City 8, L.A. Angels 5

Colorado 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 7, Washington 3

Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 6

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 131, Cleveland 120

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103

Portland 119, Detroit 115

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123

Chicago 113, Toronto 99

Houston 115, Washington 97

Dallas 110, Minnesota 108

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

