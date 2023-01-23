Oilers' Hyman, Bolts' Stamkos, Ducks' Zegras named NHL's three stars of the week

Tampa Bay Lightning's Steven Stamkos, left, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin, to record his 500th career goal, during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Stamkos became the 47th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal milestone when he posted his 11th career hat trick in a 5-2 win over Vancouver on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck