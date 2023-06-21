Tammy Sutton-Brown, Rowan Barrett headline Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame class

Indiana Fever's Tammy Sutton-Brown (8) tries to block the shot by Atlanta Dream forward Angel McCoughtry (35) in the first half of Game 2 of the WNBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011. Sutton-Brown and Rowan Barrett headline the 2023 class of the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Tulis